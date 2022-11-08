Vitalant Blood Drive at Spokane VA
Blood Drive
When:
Thu. Nov 17, 2022, 8:00 am – 12:30 pm PT
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Blood Mobile Bus in Parking Lot
Cost:
Free
Join us for a blood drive on Thursday, November 17th, from 8:00am - 12:30pm. Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the VA Medical Center in Spokane WA.
TO REGISTER: click on https://bit.ly/3WMXQpa, or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 to reserve a donation time, or in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event. We hope to see you there!See more events