Vitalant Blood Drive at Spokane VA

Join us for a blood drive on Thursday, November 17th, from 8:00am - 12:30pm. Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the VA Medical Center in Spokane WA.

TO REGISTER: click on https://bit.ly/3WMXQpa, or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 to reserve a donation time, or in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event. We hope to see you there!