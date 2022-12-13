Joint Veterans Town Hall

Spokane VA and Walla Walla VA Medical Centers are co-hosting a virtual Veterans Town Hall

The Walla Walla VA Medical Center and Spokane VA Medical Center will be co-hosting a 1-hour VIRTUAL town hall meeting on December 15th, 2022 at 5 p.m. (PT).

RSVP is not required. You can join us online via Zoom at https://bit.ly/VeteransTownHall121522, or dial-up 1-551-285-1373 / Meeting ID 160 757 2407.

The Town Hall will provide up-to-date information on the new PACT Act as well as updates from both facilities' leadership teams about what's happening at your VA. There will also be a segment where your questions will be answered.

Questions? Contact: Linda Wondra, Walla Walla VA Public Affairs Officer, at 509-386-1117.