Joint Veterans Town Hall
Spokane VA and Walla Walla VA Medical Centers are co-hosting a virtual Veterans Town Hall
When:
Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Walla Walla VA Medical Center and Spokane VA Medical Center will be co-hosting a 1-hour VIRTUAL town hall meeting on December 15th, 2022 at 5 p.m. (PT).
RSVP is not required. You can join us online via Zoom at https://bit.ly/VeteransTownHall121522, or dial-up 1-551-285-1373 / Meeting ID 160 757 2407.
The Town Hall will provide up-to-date information on the new PACT Act as well as updates from both facilities' leadership teams about what's happening at your VA. There will also be a segment where your questions will be answered.
Questions? Contact: Linda Wondra, Walla Walla VA Public Affairs Officer, at 509-386-1117.