Spokane Mobile Vet Center coming to Moscow, ID

Spokane Mobile Vet Center will be in Moscow, ID on Jan 20-21, 2023

When: Fri. Jan 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm PT Where: American Legion Post No. 6 317 S. Howard Street Moscow , ID Cost: Free

We are the people in VA who welcome home war Veterans with honor by providing quality readjustment counseling in a caring manner.

We are committed to serving all Veterans as well as Active Duty, Guard, and Reserves.

Our goal of coming to your area is to connect you (the Veteran) with resources, VA Benefits (disability compensation, burial, and medical) counseling, readjustment counseling, and answering any question you may have concerning your benefits that you have earned.

When: January 20th, 10am-5pm and January 21st, 8am-12pm

Where: American Legion Post No. 6, 317 S. Howard Street, Moscow, Idaho 83843

No appointment is necessary. Event, time, and date subject to change. If you have questions, please call: Stu Sturtevant @ 509-444-8387.