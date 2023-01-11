Vitalant Blood Drive at Spokane VA

Check the COVID-19 operating status of each clinic location. Please know all Veterans and individuals coming to the Spokane VA will be offered COVID-19 screening upon entrance to the hospital. We continue to practice safe physical distancing and masking while on our medical campus. All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at Spokane VA by calling 509-434-7026 for an appointment. Visit our COVID-19 vaccine information page for full details.