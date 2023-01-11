Vitalant Blood Drive at Spokane VA
Support our Blood Drive at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center
When:
Thu. Jan 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:30 pm PT
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Blood Mobile Bus in the Spokane VA Parking Lot
Cost:
Free
TO REGISTER: Click here to register online, or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 to reserve a donation time, or in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event.
Join us for a blood drive on Thursday, January 12th, from 10:00am - 3:30pm.
Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the VA Medical Center in Spokane WA. We hope to see you there!