Vitalant Blood Drive at Spokane VA

Support our Blood Drive at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center

When:

Thu. Jan 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:30 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Blood Mobile Bus in the Spokane VA Parking Lot

Cost:

Free

Register

TO REGISTER:  Click here to register online, or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 to reserve a donation time, or in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event. 

Join us for a blood drive on Thursday, January 12th, from 10:00am - 3:30pm.

Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the VA Medical Center in Spokane WA. We hope to see you there!
 

