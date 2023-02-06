Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Guitars For Vets

Guitars for Vets - 10 Free Lessons - We provide the guitars!

When:

Wed. Mar 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 32, Room 3202

Cost:

Free

Register

Email Instructor Seth Cole with any questions at seth@creativets.org.

GUITARS4VETS * 10 FREE GUITAR LESSONS * WE PROVIDE THE PRACTICE GUITAR and More!!

Weekly sessions on Wednesdays, 11:00am-1:00pm beginning March 15th, 2023 at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, Building 32, Room 3202.

See more events

Last updated: