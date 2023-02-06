Guitars For Vets
Guitars for Vets - 10 Free Lessons - We provide the guitars!
When:
Wed. Mar 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 32, Room 3202
Cost:
Free
Email Instructor Seth Cole with any questions at seth@creativets.org.
GUITARS4VETS * 10 FREE GUITAR LESSONS * WE PROVIDE THE PRACTICE GUITAR and More!!
Weekly sessions on Wednesdays, 11:00am-1:00pm beginning March 15th, 2023 at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, Building 32, Room 3202.See more events