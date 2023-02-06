Airborne Hazards and Burn Pits: What You Need to Know
A Class for Veterans on Airborne Hazards and Burn Pits
When:
Thu. Feb 23, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Veterans must register for the class through the link.
Airborne Hazards and Burn Pits: What You Need to Know
Are you a Veteran with questions or concerns about airborne
hazards and burn pits? Get information and answers you need.
Virtually on WEBEX via a personal computer, smart phone or tablet.
Thursday, February 23, 2023
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PT
Registration is required.See more events