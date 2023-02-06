Airborne Hazards and Burn Pits: What You Need to Know

Register Veterans must register for the class through the link.

Are you a Veteran with questions or concerns about airborne

hazards and burn pits? Get information and answers you need.

Virtually on WEBEX via a personal computer, smart phone or tablet.

Thursday, February 23, 2023

10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PT

Registration is required.