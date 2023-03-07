2023 VA Caregiver Summit

Annual Caregiver Summit

When: Wed. May 10, 2023, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm PT Where: The Hive 2904 East Sprague Avenue Spokane , WA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Register Registration is open until filled. Location for this event will be The Hive - Spokane Library - https://spokanelibrary.org/thehive/

Please join the VA Caregiver Support Program for our 3rd Annual VA Caregiver Summit, featuring strategies for integrating Caregivers into patient’s healthcare. If you are a service provider or are part of an organization that supports family or Veteran Caregivers, register NOW to part of this event!

Topics will include managing caregiver burnout, suicide prevention of the aging population, recruitment and retention strategies, tools to support caregiver resiliency, and more! The summit will begin with 2 keynote presentations followed by 3 sets of breakout sessions. You will need to arrive early to secure your choice of breakout session presentations. We look forward to meeting and collaborating with you!

Doors open at 8 am. Please arrive early to sign up for your preference of the breakout sessions.

5﻿.5 hours of CEU's offered for ANCC, ASWB, NBCC, APA

At the conclusion of the event, there will be a RAFFLE drawing sponsored by the Red Cross and DOOR PRIZES sponsored by Horizon Hospice.

