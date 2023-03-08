Veterans Town Hall - PACT Act Benefits & Claims Clinic for Veterans

VA’s new PACT Act is prompting local and regional officials to welcome Veterans to a special Town Hall Meeting and Claims Clinic – to share more info with Veterans on expanded benefits and health care services now available to them at: https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits.

The Veterans Benefits Administration’s Seattle Regional Office Director Pritz Navaratnasingam, along with Spokane’s Dr. Robert Fischer, Director, Mann-Grandstaff VAMC and David Baird, Director, Spokane Vet Center welcome Veterans to an in-person Veterans Town Hall meeting & benefits and claims clinic on Thursday, March 30th, 2023 at the Vet Center in Spokane Valley, 509-444-8387.

