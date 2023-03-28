Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics
This group will meet on Tuesdays for 8 weeks, beginning on May 2, 2023.
MEDITATION FOR FIDGETY SKEPTICS
An 8-week Group In Partnership with Whole Health.
Format: In-Person and Zoom
Start Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Time: 11:00am - 12:00pm PT
Duration: 8 weeks, on Tuesdays
Who: Veterans who want to learn about meditation/mindfulness.
How: You will need a computer, tablet or smartphone to connect.
Contact Chaplain Service to register and receive the Zoom group link: 509-434-7762.
Facilitated by Chaplain Will Wise-Gendusa. We will explore the following:
-Mindfulness/Meditation-what is it, why is it worth my time?
-How do I practice meditation?
-Where do I start?
-What does the science say?
-Practical tips
-What do I do about the "voice in my head?"
-Skeptical? Come check it out!