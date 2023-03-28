Skip to Content
When:

Tue. May 2, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Cost:

Free

For more info, and for dial in details, please call the Chaplains office at 509-434-7762. This group will meet on Tuesdays for 8 weeks, beginning on May 2, 2023.

MEDITATION FOR FIDGETY SKEPTICS

An 8-week Group In Partnership with Whole Health.

Format:  In-Person and Zoom
Start Date:  Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Time:  11:00am - 12:00pm PT
Duration:  8 weeks, on Tuesdays
Who:  Veterans who want to learn about meditation/mindfulness.
How:  You will need a computer, tablet or smartphone to connect.

Contact Chaplain Service to register and receive the Zoom group link: 509-434-7762.

Facilitated by Chaplain Will Wise-Gendusa. We will explore the following:

-Mindfulness/Meditation-what is it, why is it worth my time?
-How do I practice meditation?
-Where do I start?
-What does the science say?
-Practical tips
-What do I do about the "voice in my head?"
-Skeptical? Come check it out!

