Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics

Meditation for Skeptics

For more info, and for dial in details, please call the Chaplains office at 509-434-7762. This group will meet on Tuesdays for 8 weeks, beginning on May 2, 2023.

MEDITATION FOR FIDGETY SKEPTICS

An 8-week Group In Partnership with Whole Health.

Format: In-Person and Zoom

Start Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 11:00am - 12:00pm PT

Duration: 8 weeks, on Tuesdays

Who: Veterans who want to learn about meditation/mindfulness.

How: You will need a computer, tablet or smartphone to connect.

Contact Chaplain Service to register and receive the Zoom group link: 509-434-7762.

Facilitated by Chaplain Will Wise-Gendusa. We will explore the following:

-Mindfulness/Meditation-what is it, why is it worth my time?

-How do I practice meditation?

-Where do I start?

-What does the science say?

-Practical tips

-What do I do about the "voice in my head?"

-Skeptical? Come check it out!