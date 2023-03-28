Skip to Content
Vitalant Blood Drive

Blood Drive at Spokane VA Medical Center

When:

Thu. Apr 13, 2023, 8:45 am – 1:30 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus in the VA Parking Lot

Cost:

Free

Register

TO REGISTER:  Click here, or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 to reserve a donation time, or in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event. We hope to see you there!

Please join us for a blood drive on Thursday, April 13th, from 8:45am - 1:30pm.

Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane WA.

