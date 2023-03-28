Vitalant Blood Drive

Veterans enrolled in VA health care can get a free flu shot at Spokane VA Primary Care, Mon - Fri, 8am - 4pm. Flu shots are also available at community retail pharmacies and urgent care providers (in VA’s network). Find community options at this link. If you receive a flu shot in the community, please notify your PACT team so your health record can be updated. Influenza season is typically early October through the end of May. It's not too late to get vaccinated!

