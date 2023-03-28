Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Journey Through Grief (8-week Grief and Loss Group)

When:  The group begins May 3, 2023 (Wednesdays); 3:00-4:30 pm

Where:  This is an in-person & Zoom group, Building 32, Room 3206

Who:  Veterans, family members, or caregivers who are grieving the death of a loved one

How long:  This group will last 8 weeks

 

