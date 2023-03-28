Journey Through Grief (8-week Grief and Loss Group)
When:
Wed. May 3, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PT
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 32, Room 3206
Cost:
Free
Contact Chaplain Service with any questions, and to register and receive the Zoom group link: 509-434-7762
In-Person *AND* Zoom group
When: The group begins May 3, 2023 (Wednesdays); 3:00-4:30 pm
Where: This is an in-person & Zoom group, Building 32, Room 3206
Who: Veterans, family members, or caregivers who are grieving the death of a loved one
How long: This group will last 8 weeks
