Journey Through Grief (8-week Grief and Loss Group)

Contact Chaplain Service with any questions, and to register and receive the Zoom group link: 509-434-7762

In-Person *AND* Zoom group

When: The group begins May 3, 2023 (Wednesdays); 3:00-4:30 pm

Where: This is an in-person & Zoom group, Building 32, Room 3206

Who: Veterans, family members, or caregivers who are grieving the death of a loved one

How long: This group will last 8 weeks