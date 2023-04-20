2023 Veterans Stand Down - Wenatchee, WA

Veterans Stand Down

When: Sat. Sep 16, 2023, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Where: Wenatchee ANG Armory 1230 5th Street Wenatchee , WA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Stand Downs are open to all Veterans and offered by VA and local community partners gathering together in one location – in order to serve Veterans with local community resources and services to help. In addition, Stand Downs offer Veterans a health care check-up, hot meal, VA health care enrollment and benefits advisors.

Typically, events include haircuts, clothing repair, food assistance, important information on housing, job opportunities, and local businesses providing services to assist Veterans. The events are always free and typically begin at 8:00a.m. with a formal ceremony (unless otherwise listed).

VA staff assisting at events will observe local and CDC health guidelines.

Contact Charlie Duranona, VA Veterans Stand Down Coordinator, at (509) 319-7067.

