Spokane Mobile Vet Center (Othello, WA)

Spokane Mobile Vet Center is coming to your area!

When: Tue. May 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: Othello Food Bank 949 East Main Street Othello , WA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

We are the people in VA who welcome home war Veterans with honor by providing quality readjustment counseling in a caring manner. We are committed to serving all Veterans as well as Active Duty, Guard, and Reserves.

Our goal of coming to your area is to connect you (the Veteran) with resources, VA Benefits (disability compensation, burial, and medical) counseling, readjustment counseling, and answering any question you may have concerning your benefits that you have earned.

When: Tuesday, May 9th, 10am-2:30pm

Where: Othello Food Bank, 949 East Main Street, Othello, WA 99344

No appointment is necessary. Event, time, and date subject to change. If you have questions, please call: Stu Sturtevant @ 509-444-8387.