Veterans Town Hall

When: Thu. May 18, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm PT Where: Sandpoint Public Library 1407 Cedar Street Sandpoint , ID Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center and Bonner County VA Clinic welcomes Veterans to the Sandpoint Library for a Town Hall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 5:00pm - 6:30pm.

Open to the public, Veterans and families, VSOs, Stakeholders, Congressional Offices, and Media.