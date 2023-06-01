Women Veterans Town Hall

ATTENTION WOMEN VETERANS Spokane VA welcomes you to participate in a Women Veterans Town Hall along with a celebration of Women Veterans Day with WDVA. The Mann-Grandstaff VA will be having a Women Veterans Town Hall to share resources and hear Women Veterans healthcare experiences and needs.

When: June 10th, 2023, 1pm to 3pm.

Where: Spokane Vet Center, 13109 Mirabeau Parkway, Spokane Valley, WA 99216.

We would like to extend this invitation to all Women Veterans who receive care at this facility or are seeking information about services available through VHA.