2023 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival at Spokane VA
When:
Fri. Sep 15, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Behind Building 40 in wooded picnic area
Cost:
Free
Contact Chelsey, Recreation Therapist, at 509-434-7000 x6731 with any questions and to obtain registration forms.
Mann-Grandstaff Creative Arts Competition
Set up starts at 10 AM-12PM
Pre-judging starts at 12 PM (Noon)
Public showing 2-4 PM
**Format of show is subject to change per veteran entry count.**
LOCATION: Spokane, WA VAMC
