Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

2023 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival at Spokane VA

Annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival

When:

Fri. Sep 15, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Behind Building 40 in wooded picnic area

Cost:

Free

Contact Chelsey, Recreation Therapist, at 509-434-7000 x6731 with any questions and to obtain registration forms.

Mann-Grandstaff Creative Arts Competition

WHEN:  Friday, September 15th, 2023

Set up starts at 10 AM-12PM

Pre-judging starts at 12 PM (Noon)

Public showing 2-4 PM

**Format of show is subject to change per veteran entry count.**

 

LOCATION:  Spokane, WA VAMC

Picnic Area (Behind Building 40)

See more events

Last updated: