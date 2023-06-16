Skip to Content
Vitalant Blood Drive at VA Outpatient Clinic in Couer d'Alene, ID

Blood Drive in North Idaho

When:

Fri. Jun 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

Coeur d 'Alene VA Clinic

On the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus

Cost:

Free

More details

TO REGISTER: Call/text Vitalant rep Audrey at 509-942-9596 to reserve a donation time, or in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event. We hope to see you there! 

Join us for a blood drive on Friday, June 23rd, from 9:00am - 1:00pm. Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked by the VA Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Couer d'Alene, Idaho.

 

