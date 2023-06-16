Vitalant Blood Drive at VA Outpatient Clinic in Couer d'Alene, ID
Blood Drive in North Idaho
When:
Fri. Jun 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
On the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus
Cost:
Free
TO REGISTER: Call/text Vitalant rep Audrey at 509-942-9596 to reserve a donation time, or in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event. We hope to see you there!
Join us for a blood drive on Friday, June 23rd, from 9:00am - 1:00pm. Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked by the VA Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Couer d'Alene, Idaho.
