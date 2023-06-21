Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Journey Through Grief (8-week Grief and Loss Group)

Grief and Loss Group at Spokane VA

When:

Wed. Sep 6, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 32, Room 3206

Cost:

Free

Contact Chaplain Service at 509-434-7762 with any questions, and to register and receive the Zoom group link.

Journey Through Grief (8-week Grief and Loss Group) facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain. 

When:  The group begins September 6, 2023 (Wednesdays), 3:00-4:00pm PT

Where:  In-Person *AND* Zoom group, Building 32, Room 3206

Who:  Veterans, family members, or caregivers who are grieving the death of a loved one

How long:  This group will meet on Wednesdays for 8 weeks

