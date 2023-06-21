Journey Through Grief (8-week Grief and Loss Group)

Contact Chaplain Service at 509-434-7762 with any questions, and to register and receive the Zoom group link.

Journey Through Grief (8-week Grief and Loss Group) facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain.

When: The group begins September 6, 2023 (Wednesdays), 3:00-4:00pm PT

Where: In-Person *AND* Zoom group, Building 32, Room 3206

Who: Veterans, family members, or caregivers who are grieving the death of a loved one

How long: This group will meet on Wednesdays for 8 weeks