Journey Through Grief (8-week Grief and Loss Group)
Grief and Loss Group at Spokane VA
When:
Wed. Sep 6, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 32, Room 3206
Cost:
Free
Contact Chaplain Service at 509-434-7762 with any questions, and to register and receive the Zoom group link.
Who: Veterans, family members, or caregivers who are grieving the death of a loved one
How long: This group will meet on Wednesdays for 8 weeksSee more events