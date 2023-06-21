VA CALM-Mindfulness-Meditation Group (8 weeks)
Mindfulness & Meditation Group
When:
Wed. Jul 12, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 32, Room 3206
Cost:
Free
Contact Chaplain Service to register and receive the Zoom group link: 509-434-7762.
An 8-week Group In Partnership with Whole Health
START DATE: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
WHEN: 3:00 - 4:00pm PT
WHO: Veterans who want to learn about meditation/mindfulness.
WHERE: In-person in Building 32, Room 3206 *AND* on Zoom. You will need a computer, tablet or smartphone to connect to the Zoom group.
DURATION: This group will meet each Wednesday for 8 weeks
Facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain. We will explore the following:
-Mindfulness/Meditation-what is it, why is it worth my time?
-How do I practice meditation?
-Where do I start?
-What does the science say?
-Practical tools and tips
-What do I do about the "voice in my head?"
-Skeptical? Come check it out!