VA CALM-Mindfulness-Meditation Group (8 weeks)

Mindfulness & Meditation Group

Contact Chaplain Service to register and receive the Zoom group link: 509-434-7762.

An 8-week Group In Partnership with Whole Health

START DATE: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

WHEN: 3:00 - 4:00pm PT

WHO: Veterans who want to learn about meditation/mindfulness.

WHERE: In-person in Building 32, Room 3206 *AND* on Zoom. You will need a computer, tablet or smartphone to connect to the Zoom group.

DURATION: This group will meet each Wednesday for 8 weeks

Facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain. We will explore the following:

-Mindfulness/Meditation-what is it, why is it worth my time?

-How do I practice meditation?

-Where do I start?

-What does the science say?

-Practical tools and tips

-What do I do about the "voice in my head?"

-Skeptical? Come check it out!