VA CALM-Mindfulness-Meditation Group (8 weeks)

Mindfulness & Meditation Group

When:

Wed. Jul 12, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 32, Room 3206

Cost:

Free

Contact Chaplain Service to register and receive the Zoom group link: 509-434-7762.

An 8-week Group In Partnership with Whole Health

START DATE:  Wednesday, July 12, 2023

WHEN:  3:00 - 4:00pm PT

WHO:  Veterans who want to learn about meditation/mindfulness.

WHERE:  In-person in Building 32, Room 3206 *AND* on Zoom. You will need a computer, tablet or smartphone to connect to the Zoom group.

DURATION:  This group will meet each Wednesday for 8 weeks

Facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain. We will explore the following:

-Mindfulness/Meditation-what is it, why is it worth my time?
-How do I practice meditation?
-Where do I start?
-What does the science say?
-Practical tools and tips
-What do I do about the "voice in my head?"
-Skeptical? Come check it out!

