Vitalant Blood Drive at Spokane VA
Blood Drive at Spokane VA on Vitalant Mobile Bus
When:
Thu. Jul 6, 2023, 8:30 am – 12:45 pm PT
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus
Cost:
Free
3 WAYS TO REGISTER:
- Visit https://bit.ly/3PD0iNI
- Call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 to reserve a donation time
- In-person at the Vitalant bus during the event
Please plan to join us for a blood drive on Thursday, July 6th, from 8:30am - 12:45pm. Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the VA Medical Center in Spokane WA. We hope to see you there!