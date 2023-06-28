Vitalant Blood Drive at Spokane VA

Blood Drive at Spokane VA on Vitalant Mobile Bus

Register 3 WAYS TO REGISTER: - Visit https://bit.ly/3PD0iNI

- Call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 to reserve a donation time

- In-person at the Vitalant bus during the event

Please plan to join us for a blood drive on Thursday, July 6th, from 8:30am - 12:45pm. Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the VA Medical Center in Spokane WA. We hope to see you there!