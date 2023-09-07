Veteran Flu Shots at Spokane VA
Flu shots at Spokane VA for Veterans
When:
Mon. Oct 2, 2023, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
Repeats
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
INSIDE the main building in the hallway near Primary Care, and OUTSIDE the MRI entrance in the mobile trailer.
4815 North Assembly Street
Spokane, WA
Cost:
Free
Veteran Flu Shots will be available at Spokane VA, during weekdays starting October 2nd through October 13th (except for the Holiday on Monday, October 9th).
7:00am to 3:00pm Monday-Friday.
2 locations: INSIDE the main building, in the hallway near Primary Care, and OUTSIDE the MRI entrance in the mobile trailer.
Walk-ins accepted during these dates and times, or receive a flu shot during your Primary Care appointment at Mann-Grandstaff VAMC.
