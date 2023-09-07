Skip to Content
Veteran Flu Shots at Spokane VA

Flu Shots at Spokane VA for Veterans

When:

Tue. Oct 10, 2023, 7:00 am – 6:00 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

INSIDE the main building in the hallway near Primary Care, and OUTSIDE the MRI entrance in the mobile trailer.

4815 North Assembly Street

Spokane, WA

Cost:

Free

Veteran Flu Shots will be available at Spokane VA, during weekdays starting October 2nd through October 13th (except for the Holiday on Monday, October 9th). 

7:00am to 3:00pm Monday-Friday.

2 locations:  INSIDE the main building in the hallway near Primary Care, and OUTSIDE the MRI entrance in the mobile trailer.

Walk-ins accepted during these dates and times, or receive a flu shot during your Primary Care appointment at Mann-Grandstaff VAMC. 

