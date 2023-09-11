Skip to Content
Vitalant Blood Drive at Spokane VA

Support our blood drive at Spokane VA!

When:

Tue. Sep 19, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:15 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

On the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus in front of the hospital

4815 North Assembly Street

Spokane, WA

Cost:

Free

Register

Register to reserve a donation time at https://bit.ly/3qYZrNG, or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825, or register in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event. We hope to see you there!

Join us for a blood drive on Tuesday, September 19th, from 9:00am - 1:15pm.

Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the Spokane VA medical center.

