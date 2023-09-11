Vitalant Blood Drive at Spokane VA

Support our blood drive at Spokane VA!

Register Register to reserve a donation time at https://bit.ly/3qYZrNG, or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825, or register in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event. We hope to see you there!

Join us for a blood drive on Tuesday, September 19th, from 9:00am - 1:15pm.

Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the Spokane VA medical center.