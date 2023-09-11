Vitalant Blood Drive at Spokane VA
Support our blood drive at Spokane VA!
When:
Tue. Sep 19, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:15 pm PT
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
On the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus in front of the hospital
4815 North Assembly Street
Spokane, WA
Cost:
Free
Register to reserve a donation time at https://bit.ly/3qYZrNG, or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825, or register in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event. We hope to see you there!
