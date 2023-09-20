Skip to Content
Intro to Moral Injury (4-week Educational Group)

Intro to Moral Injury

When:

Tue. Nov 7, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 40, Room 119

4815 North Assembly Street

Spokane, WA

Cost:

Free

Please contact Spokane VA Chaplain Service with any questions, and to get scheduled:  509-434-7762

Intro to Moral Injury (4-week Educational Group) Co-facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain and a PhD. 

When:  The group begins November 7, 2023 (Tuesdays), 3:00-4:00pm PT

Where:  In-Person, Building 40, Room 119

How long:  This group will meet on Tuesdays for 4 weeks
(November 7, 14, 21 & 28)

