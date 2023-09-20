Intro to Moral Injury (4-week Educational Group)
Intro to Moral Injury
When:
Tue. Nov 7, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 40, Room 119
4815 North Assembly Street
Spokane, WA
Cost:
Free
Please contact Spokane VA Chaplain Service with any questions, and to get scheduled: 509-434-7762
Intro to Moral Injury (4-week Educational Group) Co-facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain and a PhD.
When: The group begins November 7, 2023 (Tuesdays), 3:00-4:00pm PT
Where: In-Person, Building 40, Room 119
How long: This group will meet on Tuesdays for 4 weeks
(November 7, 14, 21 & 28)