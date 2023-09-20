Intro to Mindfulness (8-week group)
Intro to Mindfulness
When:
Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
4815 North Assembly Street
Spokane, WA
Cost:
Free
Please call the Spokane VA Chaplain's Office at 509-434-7762 with any questions, and to register and receive the Zoom link.
Intro to Mindfulness - in-person *AND* Zoom.
An 8-week Group In Partnership with Whole Health. Facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain.
START DATE: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
DURATION: This group will meet each Wednesday for 8 weeks
WHEN: 3:00 - 4:00pm PT
WHO: Veterans who want to learn about mindfulness/meditation.
WHERE: In-person *AND* on Zoom. You will need a computer, tablet or smartphone to connect to the Zoom group.
We will explore the following:
-Mindfulness/Meditation-what is it, why is it worth my time?
-How do I practice meditation?
-Where do I start?
-What does the science say?
-Practical tools and tips
-What do I do about the "voice in my head?"
-Skeptical? Come check it out!