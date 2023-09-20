Intro to Mindfulness (8-week group)

Intro to Mindfulness

Please call the Spokane VA Chaplain's Office at 509-434-7762 with any questions, and to register and receive the Zoom link.

Intro to Mindfulness - in-person *AND* Zoom.

An 8-week Group In Partnership with Whole Health. Facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain.

START DATE: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

DURATION: This group will meet each Wednesday for 8 weeks

WHEN: 3:00 - 4:00pm PT

WHO: Veterans who want to learn about mindfulness/meditation.

WHERE: In-person *AND* on Zoom. You will need a computer, tablet or smartphone to connect to the Zoom group.

We will explore the following:

-Mindfulness/Meditation-what is it, why is it worth my time?

-How do I practice meditation?

-Where do I start?

-What does the science say?

-Practical tools and tips

-What do I do about the "voice in my head?"

-Skeptical? Come check it out!