Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Intro to Mindfulness (8-week group)

Intro to Mindfulness

When:

Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

4815 North Assembly Street

Spokane, WA

Cost:

Free

Please call the Spokane VA Chaplain's Office at 509-434-7762 with any questions, and to register and receive the Zoom link. 

Intro to Mindfulness - in-person *AND* Zoom.

An 8-week Group In Partnership with Whole Health. Facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain. 

START DATE:  Wednesday, November 1, 2023
DURATION:  This group will meet each Wednesday for 8 weeks

WHEN:  3:00 - 4:00pm PT

WHO:  Veterans who want to learn about mindfulness/meditation.

WHERE:  In-person *AND* on Zoom. You will need a computer, tablet or smartphone to connect to the Zoom group.

We will explore the following:
-Mindfulness/Meditation-what is it, why is it worth my time?
-How do I practice meditation?
-Where do I start?
-What does the science say?
-Practical tools and tips
-What do I do about the "voice in my head?"
-Skeptical? Come check it out!

See more events

Last updated: