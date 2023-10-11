14TH Annual AIVAC Veterans Memorial & Honoring Ceremony

A special ceremony which combines Native American customs with the rich history of Military traditions

Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center is proud to host a special ceremony which combines Native American customs with the rich history of Military traditions, as part of the 14th Annual Veterans Memorial & Honoring Ceremony at Spokane’s VA.

WHEN: Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 11:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

WHERE: In front of the main hospital building, in the grassy area near the Dental Clinic, Building 33.

The event is free and open to all Veterans and families, and it is a tribute to Veterans who were borne, lived, or continue to live among the Native American people within Tribal lands.

The event will involve a Grand Entry of flags, prayer, drum group and much more, and include a salmon lunch offered by the local tribes participating.