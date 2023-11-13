Skip to Content
Blood Drive at Spokane VA

Vitalant Blood Drive Event

When:

Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 8:45 am – 1:30 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Blood Mobile Bus in the parking lot

4815 North Assembly Street

Spokane, WA

Cost:

Free

Register

TO RESERVE A DONATION TIME:  Click here to register online, or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825, or register in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event.

Join us for a blood drive on Thursday, November 16th, from 8:45am - 1:30pm. Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the Spokane VA medical center.  We hope to see you there

