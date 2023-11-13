Blood Drive at Spokane VA

Vitalant Blood Drive Event

Register TO RESERVE A DONATION TIME: Click here to register online, or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825, or register in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event.

Join us for a blood drive on Thursday, November 16th, from 8:45am - 1:30pm. Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the Spokane VA medical center. We hope to see you there