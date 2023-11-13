Blood Drive at Spokane VA
Vitalant Blood Drive Event
When:
Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 8:45 am – 1:30 pm PT
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Blood Mobile Bus in the parking lot
4815 North Assembly Street
Spokane, WA
Cost:
Free
TO RESERVE A DONATION TIME: Click here to register online, or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825, or register in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event.
Join us for a blood drive on Thursday, November 16th, from 8:45am - 1:30pm. Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the Spokane VA medical center. We hope to see you there