Vitalant Blood Drive in North Idaho (Coeur d'Alene)
Blood Drive at North Idaho VA Clinic
When:
Tue. Nov 28, 2023, 9:30 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Vitalant Bus in front of the clinic
915 West Emma Avenue
Coeur d'Alene, ID
Cost:
Free
TO RESERVE A DONATION TIME: Visit this link, or call Vitalant at 509-942-9596, or register in-person on the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus during the event. We hope to see you there!
Join us for a blood drive in North Idaho on Tuesday, November 28th, from 9:30am - 1:00pm.
Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the VA CBOC Clinic in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho at 915 W. Emma Avenue.See more events