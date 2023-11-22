Skip to Content

Vitalant Blood Drive in North Idaho (Coeur d'Alene)

Blood Drive at North Idaho VA Clinic

When:

Tue. Nov 28, 2023, 9:30 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

Coeur d 'Alene VA Clinic

Vitalant Bus in front of the clinic

915 West Emma Avenue

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Cost:

Free

Register

TO RESERVE A DONATION TIME:  Visit this link, or call Vitalant at 509-942-9596, or register in-person on the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus  during the event. We hope to see you there!

Join us for a blood drive in North Idaho on Tuesday, November 28th, from 9:30am - 1:00pm.

Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the VA CBOC Clinic in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho at 915 W. Emma Avenue.

See more events

Last updated: