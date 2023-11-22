Vitalant Blood Drive in North Idaho (Coeur d'Alene)

Blood Drive at North Idaho VA Clinic

Register TO RESERVE A DONATION TIME: Visit this link, or call Vitalant at 509-942-9596, or register in-person on the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus during the event. We hope to see you there!

Join us for a blood drive in North Idaho on Tuesday, November 28th, from 9:30am - 1:00pm.

Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the VA CBOC Clinic in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho at 915 W. Emma Avenue.