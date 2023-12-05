12-week Moral Injury Group

REAL - Reclaiming Experiences and Loss

Please contact Spokane VA Chaplain Service at 509-434-7762 if you are interested in participating in this group.

This is a 12-week therapeutic group co-facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain and a PhD. Veterans are NOT able to self-refer to this group.

When: The group begins March 5, 2024 (Tuesdays), 3:00-4:15pm PT

How long: This group will meet IN-PERSON on Tuesdays for 12 weeks.

Contact Chaplain Service at 509-434-7762 if you are interested or have any questions.

