12-week Moral Injury Group

REAL - Reclaiming Experiences and Loss

When:

Tue. Mar 5, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

4815 North Assembly Street

Spokane, WA

Cost:

Free

Please contact Spokane VA Chaplain Service at 509-434-7762 if you are interested in participating in this group.

This is a 12-week therapeutic group co-facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain and a PhD. Veterans are NOT able to self-refer to this group.

When:  The group begins March 5, 2024 (Tuesdays), 3:00-4:15pm PT

How long:  This group will meet IN-PERSON on Tuesdays for 12 weeks.

Contact Chaplain Service at 509-434-7762 if you are interested or have any questions.
 

