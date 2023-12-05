Moral Injury 4-week group (offered in-person and virtually)

Please contact Chaplain Service at 509-434-7762 with any questions, to register, and to receive the Webex link if you are attending virtually.

This group introduces the concept of Moral Injury and helps Veterans understand if they are experiencing it.

Intro to Moral Injury (4-week Educational Group) Co-facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain and a PhD.

When: The group begins January 9, 2024 (Tuesdays), 3:00-4:00pm PT

Where: In-Person, Building 32, Room 3206

How long: This group will meet on Tuesdays for 4 weeks

(January 9, 16, 23, 30)

