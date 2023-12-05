Journey Through Grief (8-week online group)

Journey Through Grief - 8-week group facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain

Please contact Chaplain Service at 509-434-7762 to register, and to receive the Webex group link if you will attend virtually.

This is an 8-week group which will help Veterans, spouses, caregivers, and staff navigate the difficult transitions that come from loss. This group will teach people to navigate grief and loss in a healthy way while companioning with them on this difficult journey. “Companioning” is about curiosity, learning from others, walking alongside, listening with the heart, and being present to another’s pain.

What: In-Person *AND* online group.

When: The group begins January 10th (Wednesdays), 3:00-4:15pm PT

Where: This is an in-person group (Building 32, Room 3206) AND also a virtual group (via Webex)

Who: Veterans, family members, or caregivers who are grieving the death of a loved one

How long: This group will last 8 weeks

Contact Chaplain Service at 509-434-7762 with any questions.