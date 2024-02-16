Introduction to Mindfulness (7-week group)

Intro to Mindfulness

You will need a computer, tablet or smartphone to connect to the online group. Please call the Chaplain's Office at 509-434-7762 to register and to receive the Webex link.

Intro to Mindfulness - In-person *AND* online (Webex).

A 7-week group facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain.

START DATE: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

DURATION: This group will meet each Wednesday for 7 weeks

WHEN: 3:00 - 4:00pm PT

WHO: Veterans who want to learn about mindfulness/meditation.

WHERE: In-person *AND* on Webex.

Why Mindfulness? Improved focus, stress reduction, greater insight when we are making decisions, decreased symptoms of depression and anxiety through emotional regulation, and improved general heath. Awareness or mindfulness is the first step in eventually being able to change unwanted patterns.

Please call the Chaplain's Office at 509-434-7762 with any questions.