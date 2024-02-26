Women Veterans Focus Group (Virtual)
When:
Tue. Feb 27, 2024, 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm PT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
If you think you would like to participate, please contact Julie Liss at 509-434-7608 or julie.liss@va.gov so you can be added to the participant roster.
ATTENTION WOMEN VETERANS
Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center will be having a Women Veterans focus group to discuss their healthcare experiences and needs.
We would like to extend this invitation to all Women Veterans who receive care at this facility.