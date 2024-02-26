Women Veterans Focus Group (Virtual)

Women Veterans Health - Virtual Focus Group

If you think you would like to participate, please contact Julie Liss at 509-434-7608 or julie.liss@va.gov so you can be added to the participant roster.

ATTENTION WOMEN VETERANS

Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center will be having a Women Veterans focus group to discuss their healthcare experiences and needs.

Time: Tuesday February 27th 4:30pm - 6:00pm

Where: Virtual Mode, via Microsoft Teams

We would like to extend this invitation to all Women Veterans who receive care at this facility.