Women Veterans Fireside Chat Webinar Series in March for Women's History Month

Thursday, March 7th registration link:

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/weblink/register/r3a50352cacdb4b4d8ba504b66759af11 Thursday, March 14th registration link:

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/weblink/register/r7e2385b52f602b89a6e3f5ce5c038bca Thursday, March 21st registration link:

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/weblink/register/re9dbf11fc7db91af49352259ab14fb09

You are cordially invited to join the Center for Women Veterans for our March Women Veterans Fireside Chat Webinar Series.

Speaker on Thursday, March 7th at 9am PT:

Veteran Health Administration

Sally Haskell, MD, MS, Acting Chief Officer, Office of Women’s Health

Speaker on Thursday, March 14th at 9am PT:

National Cemetery Administration

Jacqueline Hillian-Craig, Executive Director, Strategy and Analysis, Office of the Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs

Speaker on Thursday, March 21st at 9am PT:

Veterans Benefit Administration

Cheryl Rawls, Executive Director, Veterans Benefit Administration

View other times for this event