Vitalant Blood Drive at Spokane VA

Blood Drive at Spokane VA

Register TO RESERVE A DONATION TIME: Visit https://bit.ly/48RcFf2, or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825, or register in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event. We hope to see you there!

Join us for a blood drive on Thursday, April 11th, from 8:45am - 1:30pm.

Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, WA.