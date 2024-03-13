Skip to Content

Vitalant Blood Drive at Spokane VA

Blood Drive at Spokane VA

When:

Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 8:45 am – 1:30 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

On the Vitalant Mobile Blood Bus in the parking lot

4815 North Assembly Street

Spokane, WA

Cost:

Free

Register

TO RESERVE A DONATION TIME:  Visit https://bit.ly/48RcFf2, or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825, or register in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event. We hope to see you there!

Join us for a blood drive on Thursday, April 11th, from 8:45am - 1:30pm. 

Look for the Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus parked in front of the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, WA.

