Veterans Town Hall for Community Care Process and PACT Act

When: Tue. May 28, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm PT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Is that Veteran you know enrolled in VA care? If not, the PACT Act has opened doors for more than 1-million Veterans who previously believed they didn’t qualify for health care or benefits through VA, but can do so now! Access to VA health care is sometimes difficult, which is why VA values its relationship with our Office of Community Care and the many local and regional private practice providers and other health care groups OCC works with in coordinating care in the community for Veterans. It can be confusing, which is why Mann-Grandstaff is hosting a telephone town hall meeting May 28th from 5:30-6:30pm to share important information for Veterans seeking care outside of VA. The meeting will include instructions on obtaining referrals for care, as well as ensuring proper VA notification to enable care and reimbursement. There will also be ample opportunity for questions and answers.

Dial in telephone number: 1-872-701-0185

Code: 430919825#