CPR Family and Friends - Classroom Course for Caregivers

CPR Course for VA Caregivers

When: Fri. Jun 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT Where: Building #32, Room 3206 4815 North Assembly Street Spokane, WA Get directions on Google Maps to Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register Please reply ASAP by calling Wendy at or email at Wendy.Bornstein@va.gov

Your local VA Caregiver Support Program is proud to offer this CPR class:

Date: Friday, June 7, 2024

Time: 1:00-3:00 PM

Location: MGVAMC, Building #32, Room 3206. The room is straight ahead once you walk through the front door.

Instructors: Wendy Bornstein, OT and Cassandra Collings, RN

Only 8 seats available, so please respond today to reserve a spot.