CPR Family and Friends - Classroom Course for Caregivers
CPR Course for VA Caregivers
When:
Fri. Jun 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
Building #32, Room 3206
4815 North Assembly Street
Spokane, WA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Please reply ASAP by calling Wendy at
Your local VA Caregiver Support Program is proud to offer this CPR class:
Location: MGVAMC, Building #32, Room 3206. The room is straight ahead once you walk through the front door.
Instructors: Wendy Bornstein, OT and Cassandra Collings, RN
Only 8 seats available, so please respond today to reserve a spot.