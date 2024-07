Blood Drive at Spokane VA

When: Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 8:30 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: Vitalant Blood Mobile Bus in parking lot 4815 North Assembly Street Spokane, WA Get directions on Google Maps to Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Register TO RESERVE A DONATION TIME: Click here, or call Vitalant at or register in-person at the Vitalant bus during the event. We hope to see you there!

