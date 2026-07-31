Veteran Care Coordinators
The Care Coordinator serves as a point of contact for Veterans seeking assistance with accessing health care services, navigating available resources, and connecting with programs that support their individual health care needs. The Care Coordinator can help answer questions and provide guidance to ensure Veterans receive the care and support they have earned.
Connect with a Care Coordinator at Mann-Grandstaff VAMC
The Care Coordinator serves as a resource for Veterans seeking information, support, and assistance in accessing VA health care services. Working collaboratively with clinical and administrative staff, the Care Coordinator helps Veterans navigate available programs, connect with appropriate services, and address barriers to care.
The Care Coordinator promotes a welcoming, respectful, and Veteran-centered environment while assisting Veterans with care coordination needs, referrals, and available resources. They also work to ensure Veterans are informed about services that support their overall health, well-being, and access to quality care.
For additional information or assistance, please contact:
Daniel McCrary, LICSW
Care Coordinator
Phone:
Email Daniel.McCrary@va.gov