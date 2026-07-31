Veteran Care Coordinators

Connect with a Care Coordinator at Mann-Grandstaff VAMC

The Care Coordinator serves as a resource for Veterans seeking information, support, and assistance in accessing VA health care services. Working collaboratively with clinical and administrative staff, the Care Coordinator helps Veterans navigate available programs, connect with appropriate services, and address barriers to care.

The Care Coordinator promotes a welcoming, respectful, and Veteran-centered environment while assisting Veterans with care coordination needs, referrals, and available resources. They also work to ensure Veterans are informed about services that support their overall health, well-being, and access to quality care.

For additional information or assistance, please contact:

Daniel McCrary, LICSW

Care Coordinator

Phone:

Email Daniel.McCrary@va.gov