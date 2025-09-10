LGBQ+ Veteran Care

The health care we provide at the VA Spokane

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of LGBQ+ Veterans. “LGBQ+” refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer identities. The “+” sign captures identities beyond LGBQ. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

Veterans who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with gender dysphoria, shall receive cross-sex hormone therapy only if:

a. Such Veterans are already receiving such care by VA as of the date of this notice; or

If otherwise qualified for VA Health Care, such care was provided as part of and upon separation from military service. Comprehensive health care, which includes preventive and mental health care.

Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV.

Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP).

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) screening and treatment.

Whole Health.

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP).

Fertility and Family-Building Services.

Cancer Screening.

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they are unable to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: VA Spokane maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation and sexual behavior, just like any other private health information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. The sex in your medical record should reflect your legal sex. You have the right to request that your name and sex be updated as appropriate. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer.

