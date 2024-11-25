Skip to Content

East Front Avenue VA Clinic

Our East Front Avenue VA Clinic is located inside the WSU Spokane Teaching Health Clinic in downtown Spokane, WA. Our outpatient clinic offers primary care to help you stay healthy and well throughout your life. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the health services we offer at our East Front Avenue VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

624 East Front Avenue, Suite 201
Spokane, WA 99202-2139

Phone numbers

Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
East Front Avenue Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Spokane health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

East Front Avenue VA Clinic

WSU Spokane Teaching Health Clinic

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Home Based Primary Care
  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth
  • Women's health care
  • Remote Patient Monitoring- Home Telehealth

Spokane VA and its associated clinics can administer your annual flu shot at your next scheduled appointment or on a walk-in basis. Please call for further information.

