Spokane Valley VA Clinic

We are excited to inform you that a new Department of Veterans Affairs health clinic is open in Spokane Valley, Washington. The new clinic will be located at 12509 E. Mirabeau Parkway, Suite 100, Spokane Valley, Washington, 99216. If you are interested in joining a Primary Care team at the Spokane Valley Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), please let your current Primary Care team know, and you will be placed on a list for reassignment. Thank you for trusting Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Affairs Medical Center with your healthcare needs. We look forward to continuing to serve you.

Location and contact information

Address

12509 East Mirabeau Parkway, Suite 100
Spokane Valley, WA 99216-1697

Phone numbers

Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health phone:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Spokane Valley CBOC

Other services at VA Spokane health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

There are no outside normal hours at this time.

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

There are no outside normal hours at this time.

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Peer Support

Peer Support is a system of giving and receiving help founded on key principles of respect, shared responsibility, and mutual agreement of what is helpful; it is a process dedicated to promoting empowerment and self-determination in the service of recovery.

What is a Peer Support Specialist?
A Peer Support Specialist is a person with a mental health and /or co-occurring disorder, who has been trained to help others with these disorders, to identify and achieve specific life and recovery goals. A Peer Support Specialist is actively engaged in his/her own recovery, and volunteers or is hired to provide Peer Support services to others engaged in mental health treatment.

What is the purpose of a Peer Support Program? 
     •  To provide opportunities for Veterans to take control of their own recovery
     •  To teach and support the learning of skills needed to facilitate one's recovery
     •  To make Veterans aware of available services and choices
     •  To help Veterans develop a sense of wellness and self-worth
     •  To bring a unique perspective to the treatment teams on which they work

What do trained Peer Support Specialists do? 
     •  They serve as role models by sharing their personal recovery stories, showing that recovery from mental illness is possible.
     •  They teach goal setting, problem solving, symptom management skills and a variety of recovery tools.
     •  They empower by helping others identify their strengths, supports, resources and skills.
     •  They advocate by working to eliminate the stigma of mental illness.
     •  They act as community liaisons by identifying social support within the community and encouraging the expansion of local community resources.

Contact your Mental Health Treatment Coordinator or Primary Mental Health Clinic to discuss Peer Support Services that are available. You can contact us directly at .

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

There are no services offered outside of normal hours at this time.

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines

Learn more about our pharmacy

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

There are no outside services offered at this time.

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

There are no services offered outside of normal hours at this time.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities.

We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Learn more about telehealth

Remote Patient Monitoring- Home Telehealth

  • A unique service that provides Case Management for Veterans directly from their home or mobile service.
  • Quality care by Registered Nurses who coordinate care one-on-one with Veterans who have chronic medical condition(s) such as heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, high blood pressure and diabetes. Home Telehealth technology allows Veterans to report any of their readings necessary for monitoring blood pressure, heart rate, oxygenation level, blood glucose, temperature and weight.
  • Veterans can communicate with their VA health care team for education through in-home and mobile monitoring and messaging to provide the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

Contact RPM-Home Telehealth at

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Veteran Primary Clinic

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

There are no services provided outside of normal hours at this time.

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women's health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

Get updates from VA Spokane health care

