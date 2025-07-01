Spokane Valley VA Clinic
We are excited to inform you that a new Department of Veterans Affairs health clinic is open in Spokane Valley, Washington. The new clinic will be located at 12509 E. Mirabeau Parkway, Suite 100, Spokane Valley, Washington, 99216. If you are interested in joining a Primary Care team at the Spokane Valley Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), please let your current Primary Care team know, and you will be placed on a list for reassignment. Thank you for trusting Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Affairs Medical Center with your healthcare needs. We look forward to continuing to serve you.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Other services at VA Spokane health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
There are no outside normal hours at this time.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
There are no outside normal hours at this time.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
Peer Support
Peer Support is a system of giving and receiving help founded on key principles of respect, shared responsibility, and mutual agreement of what is helpful; it is a process dedicated to promoting empowerment and self-determination in the service of recovery.
What is a Peer Support Specialist?
A Peer Support Specialist is a person with a mental health and /or co-occurring disorder, who has been trained to help others with these disorders, to identify and achieve specific life and recovery goals. A Peer Support Specialist is actively engaged in his/her own recovery, and volunteers or is hired to provide Peer Support services to others engaged in mental health treatment.
What is the purpose of a Peer Support Program?
• To provide opportunities for Veterans to take control of their own recovery
• To teach and support the learning of skills needed to facilitate one's recovery
• To make Veterans aware of available services and choices
• To help Veterans develop a sense of wellness and self-worth
• To bring a unique perspective to the treatment teams on which they work
What do trained Peer Support Specialists do?
• They serve as role models by sharing their personal recovery stories, showing that recovery from mental illness is possible.
• They teach goal setting, problem solving, symptom management skills and a variety of recovery tools.
• They empower by helping others identify their strengths, supports, resources and skills.
• They advocate by working to eliminate the stigma of mental illness.
• They act as community liaisons by identifying social support within the community and encouraging the expansion of local community resources.
Contact your Mental Health Treatment Coordinator or Primary Mental Health Clinic to discuss Peer Support Services that are available. You can contact us directly at
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
There are no services offered outside of normal hours at this time.
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
There are no outside services offered at this time.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
There are no services offered outside of normal hours at this time.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities.
We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Remote Patient Monitoring- Home Telehealth
- A unique service that provides Case Management for Veterans directly from their home or mobile service.
- Quality care by Registered Nurses who coordinate care one-on-one with Veterans who have chronic medical condition(s) such as heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, high blood pressure and diabetes. Home Telehealth technology allows Veterans to report any of their readings necessary for monitoring blood pressure, heart rate, oxygenation level, blood glucose, temperature and weight.
- Veterans can communicate with their VA health care team for education through in-home and mobile monitoring and messaging to provide the right care, in the right place, at the right time.
Contact RPM-Home Telehealth at
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Veteran Primary Clinic
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
There are no services provided outside of normal hours at this time.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women's health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager