Spokane Valley VA Clinic

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression

Marriage and relationship problems

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders

Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Peer Support

Peer Support is a system of giving and receiving help founded on key principles of respect, shared responsibility, and mutual agreement of what is helpful; it is a process dedicated to promoting empowerment and self-determination in the service of recovery.

What is a Peer Support Specialist?

A Peer Support Specialist is a person with a mental health and /or co-occurring disorder, who has been trained to help others with these disorders, to identify and achieve specific life and recovery goals. A Peer Support Specialist is actively engaged in his/her own recovery, and volunteers or is hired to provide Peer Support services to others engaged in mental health treatment.

What is the purpose of a Peer Support Program?

• To provide opportunities for Veterans to take control of their own recovery

• To teach and support the learning of skills needed to facilitate one's recovery

• To make Veterans aware of available services and choices

• To help Veterans develop a sense of wellness and self-worth

• To bring a unique perspective to the treatment teams on which they work

What do trained Peer Support Specialists do?

• They serve as role models by sharing their personal recovery stories, showing that recovery from mental illness is possible.

• They teach goal setting, problem solving, symptom management skills and a variety of recovery tools.

• They empower by helping others identify their strengths, supports, resources and skills.

• They advocate by working to eliminate the stigma of mental illness.

• They act as community liaisons by identifying social support within the community and encouraging the expansion of local community resources.

Contact your Mental Health Treatment Coordinator or Primary Mental Health Clinic to discuss Peer Support Services that are available. You can contact us directly at .