Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Spokane Airport (from the Northeast)
- Start out going NORTHEAST on WEST AIRPORT DRIVE toward SOUTH FLINT ROAD for 2.1 miles
- Merge onto US-2 East. Drive for 3.4 miles
- Take the MAPLE STREET exit- EXIT 280- toward LINCOLN STREET. Drive 0.3 miles
- Turn LEFT onto SOUTH WALNUT STREET. Drive 0.2 miles
- Stay STRAIGHT to go onto MAPLE STREET BRIDGE. Drive 0.7 miles
- Stay STRAIGHT to go onto NORTH MAPLE STREET. Drive 0.9 miles
- Turn LEFT onto WEST NORTHWEST BOULEVARD. Drive 2.3 miles
- Turn SLIGHT RIGHT onto NORTH ASSEMBLY STREET. Drive 0.2 miles
- End at 4815 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA 99205-6185, US
Total Est. Time: 22 minutes Total Est. Distance: 10.43 miles
From Davenport (from the West)
- Start out going EAST on MORGAN STREET / US-2. Continue to follow US-2 East for 34.2 miles
- Take the MAPLE STREET exit- EXIT 280- toward LINCOLN STREET for 0.3 miles
- Turn LEFT onto SOUTH WALNUT STREET for 0.2 miles
- Stay STRAIGHT to go onto MAPLE STREET BRIDGE. Drive 0.7 miles
- Stay STRAIGHT to go onto NORTH MAPLE STREET. Drive 0.9 miles
- Turn LEFT onto WEST NORTHWEST BOULEVARD. Drive 2.3 miles
- Turn SLIGHT RIGHT onto NORTH ASSEMBLY STREET. Drive 0.2 miles
- End at 4815 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA 99205-6185, US
Total Est. Time: 54 minutes Total Est. Distance: 39.05 miles
From Rosalia (from the South)
- Start out going SOUTH on SOUTH ROSALIA WAY toward East 5TH Street for less than 0.1 miles
- Turn RIGHT onto East 5TH Street for less than 0.1 miles
- Turn RIGHT onto SOUTH INLAND EMPIRE HIGHWAY / SOUTH OLD STATE HIGHWAY/SOUTH WHITMAN STREET. Continue to follow SOUTH OLD STATE HIGHWAY for 1.2 miles
- Turn RIGHT onto ROAD 19 ROSALIA EXIT. Drive 0.1 miles
- Turn LEFT onto US-195 North. Drive 29.2 miles
- Merge onto I-90 East / US-2 East / US-395 North toward SPOKANE. Drive 0.6 miles
- Take the MAPLE STREET exit- EXIT 280- toward LINCOLN STREET. Drive 0.3 miles
- Turn LEFT onto SOUTH WALNUT STREET. Drive 0.2 miles
- Stay STRAIGHT to go onto MAPLE STREET BRIDGE. Drive 0.7 miles
- Stay STRAIGHT to go onto NORTH MAPLE STREET. Drive 0.9 miles
- Turn LEFT onto WEST NORTHWEST BOULEVARD. Drive 2.3 miles
- Turn SLIGHT RIGHT onto NORTH ASSEMBLY STREET. Drive 0.2 miles
- End at 4815 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA 99205-6185, US
Total Est. Time: 48 minutes Total Est. Distance: 36.23 miles
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center
4815 North Assembly Street
Spokane, WA 99205-6185
Intersection: North Assembly Street and Reserve Road
Coordinates: 47°42'6.93"N 117°28'32.24"W