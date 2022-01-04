24/7 Health Connect Call Center in VISN20

PRESS RELEASE

January 4, 2022

Spokane , WA — The Department of Veterans Affairs and its Pacific Northwest Headquarters is expanding telephone access to Veterans utilizing VA health care facilities in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska.

VA’s Health Connect Call Center serving Veterans within VISN20 is actively building services to support telephone access to VA care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This means that VISN20 will handle all incoming calls and will no longer utilize VISN10’s call center after regular business hours. The number Veterans typically use to call their VA facility in VISN20 will now route to the VISN20 Health Connect Call Center automatically.

During this transition while new staff are hired and trained, VA will continue to offer medical support limited to Nurse Triage. For administrative needs, such as scheduling and messages to a Primary Care Team as well as medication services will be offered during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time Monday through Friday.

As VA continues expanding, please be aware that wait times after hours may be prolonged. VA’s ultimate goal is to provide around the clock support to meet the Veterans needs in a timely manner, and VA is striving to make this happen in the coming months.

Thank you for your understanding and patience during this transition and effort to expand access to VA health care. For more information, please contact Mann-Grandstaff VAMC at 509-434-7000 or 800-325-7940.