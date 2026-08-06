Spokane VA Disaster Response Pharmacy Benefit – Secondary Option

PRESS RELEASE

August 6, 2026

Spokane , WA - Spokane, VA – VA has activated a secondary Disaster-Response-Pharmacy-Benefit to ensure that eligible Veterans affected by regional wildfires can use to obtain their emergency prescription refills at participating retail pharmacies.

Spokane, Wash. - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VISN 20 has activated its Pharmacy Disaster Response Program to help ensure eligible Veterans affected by regional wildfires continue to have access to urgently needed refill medications. This benefit is in addition to the Disaster Response Pharmacy Benefit provided by Triwest/Express Scripts; either program can be used to obtain a refill medication.

While the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center is closed, Veterans served by this VA facility may obtain non-controlled substance emergency prescription refills at participating pharmacies at no cost. The temporary program is designed to help Veterans maintain access to medications while wildfire impacts continue across portions of Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

Veterans who need assistance with prescription medications, appointments, or other health care concerns may contact the VISN 20 Clinical Contact Center at 1-

The complete VA Pharmacy Disaster Response Letter, including eligibility requirements and participating pharmacy guidance, is available in the attached PDF.