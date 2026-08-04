Spokane VA Provides Temporary Facility Closure and Community Resources

PRESS RELEASE

August 4, 2026

Spokane , WA - Mann-Grandstaff VAMC provides an update on temporary facility closures, available services, and community resources during the current emergency.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 3, 2026

Spokane VA remains closed through Tuesday, August 4



SPOKANE, WASH. – The Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center remains closed until at least Tuesday, Aug. 4, following the Spokane County Emergency Designated Evacuation Zone declaration affecting the campus and surrounding neighborhoods. All veteran patients who were safely evacuated from the facility yesterday are currently receiving care at local partner hospitals.



In addition, the Spokane VA’s outpatient clinics, including the Spokane Valley VA Clinic, E. Front Ave. VA Clinic, and 2nd Ave Homeless Veterans Clinic and the Offices of Community and Home-Based Primary Care, are also closed.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all Veterans, their families, and our dedicated staff and families, and the community at large during this critical time.



Resources for Veterans Affected by Disasters

Veterans who have been impacted by recent disasters are encouraged to utilize the following resources for support:



• National Disaster Veterans Hotline: 1-

• VAMC Pharmacy Support:

• Community Care Pharmacy Support: 1-

• Find a VA Location: www.va.gov/find-location

• Veterans in Crisis: Call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing #988 and pressing 1 for immediate help.



For media inquiries, please contact Public Affairs at bret.bowers@va.gov.