Temporary Downtime for Electronic Health Record at Spokane VA

May 27, 2022

Spokane VA , WA — Scheduled construction efforts at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center to have limited impact on Electronic Health Record system. No interruption to patient care expected.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has scheduled a construction activity event from 5 p.m. PDT May 28 to 5 a.m. PDT May 29, so local information technology (IT) servers can be relocated, which will have a minor impact on some functional areas of the Electronic Health Record system at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington.

The construction activity, which is being scheduled during overnight hours, so there will be minimal impact to patient-care activities, will focus on the relocation of IT equipment in a main computer room.

“We expect this event to have no impact on patient care,” said Dr. Robert Fischer, medical center director at Mann-Grandstaff VAMC. “This has been an ongoing local construction project to upgrade our facility’s heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and power for the IT server rooms. Still, we want Mann-Grandstaff employees and the Veteran community to know that if there are any interruptions to the EHR system, we will revert to standard downtime procedures, where medical staff revert to paper processes to record patient information, will be followed.”

During this planned construction event, the following two functional areas of the EHR system will experience interruption at Mann-Grandstaff VAMC and its affiliated clinics:

• Pharmacy refill and appointment services, but staff will still be able to provide in-patient medications.

• Some electronic faxing capabilities will also be offline.

“VA and Cerner will be monitoring the EHR system this weekend at Mann-Grandstaff to ensure there is no disruption to patient care,” said Dr. Terry Adirim, program executive director for VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office. “Historical patient information within the EHR system will not be affected by this ongoing construction project. Medical personnel at Mann-Grandstaff will be notified when work is completed and all systems are back online.”