U.S. VA Pharmacy Disaster Response Letter

PRESS RELEASE

August 5, 2026

Spokane, WA - VA has activated its Pharmacy Disaster Response Program to help eligible Veterans affected by regional wildfires obtain emergency prescription refills at participating retail pharmacies through Aug. 16, 2026.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has activated its Pharmacy Disaster Response Program to help ensure eligible Veterans affected by regional wildfires continue to have access to needed prescription medications.

Effective Aug. 2 through Aug. 16, 2026, eligible Veterans living in designated disaster areas may obtain emergency prescription refills at participating retail pharmacies at no cost. The temporary program is designed to help Veterans maintain access to medications while wildfire impacts continue across portions of Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

Veterans who need assistance with prescription medications, appointments, or other health care concerns may contact the VISN 20 Clinical Contact Center at 1- , available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Veterans may also call the VA Disaster Hotline at for additional support.

The complete VA Pharmacy Disaster Response Letter, including eligibility requirements, participating pharmacy guidance, and affected ZIP codes, is available in the attached PDF.