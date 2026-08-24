Veteran Care Coordinators
Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, assist with complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services.
Connect with a Care Coordinator at Mann-Grandstaff VAMC
The Care Coordinator serves as a resource for Veterans seeking information, support, and assistance in accessing VA health care services. Working collaboratively with clinical and administrative staff, the Care Coordinator helps Veterans navigate available programs, connect with appropriate services, and address barriers to care.
The Care Coordinator promotes a welcoming, respectful, and Veteran-centered environment while assisting Veterans with care coordination needs, referrals, and available resources. They also work to ensure Veterans are informed about services that support their overall health, well-being, and access to quality care.
For additional information or assistance, please contact:
Daniel McCrary, LICSW
Care Coordinator
Phone:
Email Daniel.McCrary@va.gov