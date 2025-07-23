VEText Factsheet

WHEN YOU RECEIVE A TEXT VETEXT:

Step 1: Reply with PHI if you want to receive additional details. You will receive a text asking for your five-digit zip code. The additional details will include your name, facility name, and clinic location.



Step 2: Once your five-digit zip code has been entered, all your future appointment reminders will be sent

out as a text message with the additional details.



VEText Features:

to confirm your appointment and tell your provider you are coming. Reply with N1 to cancel your appointment. VA will text you a phone number to call to reschedule and give your appointment to another Veteran.



Other changes you might notice in your appointment reminders: