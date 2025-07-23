VEText Factsheet
DID YOU KNOW? You can opt in to receive VA facility name & clinic locations in your appointment reminder texts. These additional details, including your name, are protected health information (PHI).
WHEN YOU RECEIVE A TEXT VETEXT:
Step 1: Reply with PHI if you want to receive additional details. You will receive a text asking for your five-digit zip code. The additional details will include your name, facility name, and clinic location.
Step 2: Once your five-digit zip code has been entered, all your future appointment reminders will be sent
out as a text message with the additional details.
VEText Features:
- Reply with Y1 to confirm your appointment and tell your provider you are coming.
- Reply with N1 to cancel your appointment. VA will text you a phone number to call to reschedule and give your appointment to another Veteran.
Other changes you might notice in your appointment reminders:
- VA will now remind you if your appointment is virtual. If the text says “virtual appointment,” you do not need to come to VA for that appointment.
- If you want to receive text reminders and you’re not getting them, ask the front desk staff at your VA medical
center to check if text messages are set as your preferred appointment reminder method.